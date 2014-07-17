BP says new sanctions on Russia appear to target access to markets

LONDON, July 17 BP said on Thursday it
was studying the latest sanctions against Russia and that on
first impression they appeared to focus on restricting access of
sanctioned entities to U.S. medium and long-term debt and equity
capital markets.
BP has a stake of just under 20 percent in Russian
state-controlled oil major Rosneft and generates a
quarter of its oil output from Russian oil fields. It is also
one of the biggest buyers of Russian oil.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Barack Obama imposed the
toughest sanctions yet on Russia, targeting companies closest to
Russian leader Vladimir Putin over what Washington says is
Moscow's failure to curb violence in Ukraine.
