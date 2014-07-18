Britain says likely that separatists shot down Malaysia airliner

LONDON, July 18 Britain said on Friday that it
was increasingly likely that separatists in eastern Ukraine had
shot down a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 298
aboard.
A spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said the
evidence suggested that separatists had shot down the airliner
with a surface-to-air missile fired from Torez, in an area of
eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.
"We assess that, without compelling information to the
contrary, it is increasingly likely that MH17 was shot down by a
separatist missile," the spokesman said in a statement.
Ten British nationals on the plane were killed, he added.
