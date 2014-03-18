British PM says Russia to face serious consequences for Crimea annexation

LONDON, March 18 Russia will face serious
consequences for President Vladimir Putin's "completely
unacceptable" attempt to annex Ukraine's Crimea region, Prime
Minister David Cameron said on Tuesday.
"The steps taken by President Putin today to attempt to
annex Crimea to Russia are in flagrant breach of international
law and send a chilling message across the continent of Europe,"
Cameron said in a statement.
"It is completely unacceptable for Russia to use force to
change borders, on the basis of a sham referendum held at the
barrel of a Russian gun.
"President Putin should be in no doubt that Russia will face
more serious consequences and I will push European leaders to
agree further EU measures when we meet on Thursday," he said.