Britain warns Putin over Ukraine: Russia could be expelled from G8

LONDON, March 19 Britain warned President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that Russia could face permanent exclusion from the G8 if the Kremlin took further steps against Ukraine.

"I think we should be discussing whether or not to expel Russia permanently from the G8 if further steps are taken," Prime Minister David Cameron told the British parliament. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Julia Fiorreti, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)