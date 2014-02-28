Britain tells Putin to respect Ukraine's territorial integrity

LONDON Feb 28 British Prime Minister David
Cameron told President Vladimir Putin on Friday that Russia must
respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
Cameron called Putin by telephone to discuss the escalating
tension in Ukraine's Crimea region, a Downing Street spokesman
said.
"The Prime Minister emphasised that all countries should
respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.
President Putin agreed, stressing that Russian military
exercises in the area had been planned before the current
situation in Ukraine," the spokesman said.
"They agreed that the free and fair elections that the
interim government has pledged to hold are the best way to
secure a positive future for Ukraine."
Cameron and Putin agreed the international community should
consider how to help Ukraine tackle its economic challenges, the
spokesman said.