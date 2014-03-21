Britain warns Putin after 'Kalashnikov referendum' in Crimea

BRUSSELS, March 21 British Prime Minister David
Cameron warned the Kremlin on Friday that Russia would face far
reaching consequences if it sent troops into Ukraine after a
referendum in Crimea which he said has been carried out under
the barrel of a Kalashnikov.
"Since we last met a sham and illegal referendum has taken
place at the barrel of a Kalashnikov and Russia has sought to
annex Crimea. This is a flagrant breach of international law and
something we will not recognise," Cameron said.
"The best rebuke to Russia is a strong and successful
Ukraine," Cameron said, adding that if Russian troops went into
eastern Ukraine then the Kremlin would face "far-reaching
consequences in a broad range of economic areas."
When asked whether Roman Abramovich and other Russian
tycoons should face sanctions, Cameron said: "We certainly
haven't ruled anyone out from this approach."
"You need to target people who have a direct relationship
with the action that's been taken," he said.
Cameron said Russia is more dependent on Europe than Europe
is on Russia.
"We should also remember that of course Europe is 25 percent
or so reliant on Russian gas but if you look at Gazprom's
revenues something like 50 percent of them come from
Europe... So Russia needs Europe more than Europe needs Russia."
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)