2014年 3月 1日 星期六 19:16 BJT

Russian servicemen guard buildings in Crimea - RIA cites fleet

MOSCOW, March 1 The pro-Russia authorities in Ukraine's Crimea region and Russia's Black Sea fleet have agreed to guard buildings on the Black Sea peninsula together, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the fleet's press service as saying.

Sergei Aksyonov, the region's premier, had said earlier on Saturday that Russian servicemen were already guarding some buildings. The Black Sea fleet has a base in Crimea.

Contacted by Reuters, the Black Sea fleet's press service declined comment.
