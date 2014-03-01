Russian servicemen guard buildings in Crimea - RIA cites fleet

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
MOSCOW, March 1 The pro-Russia authorities in Ukraine's Crimea region and Russia's Black Sea fleet have agreed to guard buildings on the Black Sea peninsula together, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the fleet's press service as saying.
Sergei Aksyonov, the region's premier, had said earlier on Saturday that Russian servicemen were already guarding some buildings. The Black Sea fleet has a base in Crimea.
Contacted by Reuters, the Black Sea fleet's press service declined comment.
VIENNA, April 15 South American trade bloc Mercosur plans to sign a trade agreement with the European Union this year, the president of Argentina, which holds the rotating presidency of Mercosur, said in an interview published on Saturday.