British PM Cameron warns of energy, trade sanctions against Russia

LONDON, March 26 Russia will be hit with new
European Union sanctions targeting EU-Russian trade flows and
its energy, financial services and arms sectors if it invades
eastern Ukraine, British Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Wednesday.
Cameron detailed the scope of potential future EU sanctions
as he prepared to meet a delegation of Ukrainian lawmakers later
on Wednesday including Vitaly Klitschko, a senior Ukrainian
politician and likely presidential candidate, and Petro
Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's richest men.
Britain has signed up to EU financial and travel sanctions
on 33 officials the 28-nation bloc accuses of facilitating the
Russian takeover of Crimea. But some British lawmakers and
Ukrainians living in Britain want London to go much further.
Cameron rejected such calls, but said it was important to
spell out to President Vladimir Putin what the consequences
would be if his forces decided to go further into Ukraine.
"In terms of economic sectors and future sanctions were
Putin to go further in Ukraine ... it would have to include
areas such as energy, financial services, trade, (and) arms,"
Cameron told parliament, saying the European Commission had
already begun to prepare such measures in case they were needed.
"I do think it's important to be clear about the next steps
and the steps we'd take if Russia was to go into eastern Ukraine
and I think those steps should be reserved for if Russia goes
into eastern Ukraine rather than brought into place before."
Cameron's reluctance to back further action against Russia
now is likely to disappoint Ukrainian protesters who were
planning to gather near his offices in central London later on
Wednesday to press for tougher measures against Moscow.
In a statement released before Cameron's meeting with
Klitschko and Poroshenko, the protesters called on the British
leader to impose "harsher, Iran-style sanctions that directly
reach the pockets of Putin and those responsible for the
aggression in Ukraine".
