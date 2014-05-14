UPDATE 1-Canadian oil province, in Ukraine protest, won't attend Russia conference

(Adds Suncor decision to forgo conference in final two
By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta May 14 Alberta, the Canadian
province whose oil sands hold the world's third-largest crude
reserve, said on Wednesday it will not participate in a global
oil conference in Moscow next month as a protest against
Russia's actions in Ukraine.
The province's Conservative government said it will not
staff a booth, as had been planned, in the Canadian pavilion at
the World Petroleum Congress, scheduled for June 15 through 19.
It also won't support any Alberta-based companies attending the
event.
"Continuing actions (by Russia) to undermine stability in
Ukraine make Alberta's participation in Moscow untenable," Dave
Hancock, the province's premier, said in a statement. "We
continue to support the federal government's persistent calls to
de-escalate the crisis and oppose military aggression and
illegal occupation."
Canada has imposed sanctions on a number of Russian
individuals and banks to protest Moscow's annexation of Crimea
and its role in the Ukraine crisis. But the Canadian government
has not prevented companies or individuals from doing business
with their Russian counterparts.
Held every four years, the World Petroleum Congress is one
of the largest and most prestigious oil industry events. A
number of Alberta-based organizations and companies had signed
up for exhibition space at the congress, including Canada's
largest oil and gas company, Suncor Energy Inc,
according to the WPC website.
Suncor said on Wednesday it has decided to skip the
conference.
"We are no longer going," Sneh Seetal, a spokeswoman for the
company, said in an email. "We feel WPC is important, however,
given the uncertainty in the region, we have chosen to not
attend."
