版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 10:45 BJT

China orders its aircraft to avoid eastern Ukraine-Xinhua

BEIJING, July 18 China's civil aviation authorities on Friday ordered Chinese aircraft flying over Ukraine to avoid the country's eastern airspace, state news agency Xinhua reported, following the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight there. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐