版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 15:22 BJT

Russia's Putin calls for impartial probe after plane downed

MOSCOW, July 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, called for a "thorough and unbiased" investigation into a Malaysian airliner crash in eastern Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The head of the Russian state underlined that the tragedy yet again highlighted the need for the swiftest peaceful solution to the acute crisis in Ukraine," the Kremlin also said in a statement.

It added most of the 298 people who perished in the crash were Dutch citizens.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Thomas Grove)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐