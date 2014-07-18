Russia says Ukraine missile system radar active on day Boeing was downed -agency

BRIEF-Southern Co announces regular qtrly dividend of $0.58/share, up 2 pct over prior qtr
* Southern Company raises dividend rate 16th straight year; annualized rate goes to $2.32 per share
MOSCOW, July 18 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday it had picked up radar facility activity from a Ukrainian 'Buk' missile system on Thursday when a Malaysian passenger airliner was brought down over eastern Ukraine, RIA reported.
Russia's Itar-Tass agency quoted the ministry as saying the Ukrainian 'Buk' unit in question was located south of the provincial capital Donetsk.
* Amphenol Corp - CEO Richard Adam Norwitt's 2016 total compensation $7.4 million versus $7.3 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2paPKdm) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.