版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 20:03 BJT

Crimea nationalises energy companies - report

MOSCOW, March 17 The parliament of Ukraine's Crimea voted on Monday to nationalise energy companies Chornomornaftohaz and Ukrtransgaz, according to a statement on the parliament's website.

Last week, a Crimean official said that the local authorities may sell the energy firm Chornomornaftohaz to a Russian company "such as Gazprom" once the region takes control of it.

A Moscow-backed referendum in Crimea on Sunday showed overwhelming support for joining the Russian Federation.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐