Crimea nationalises energy companies - report

MOSCOW, March 17 The parliament of Ukraine's Crimea voted on Monday to nationalise energy companies Chornomornaftohaz and Ukrtransgaz, according to a statement on the parliament's website.

Last week, a Crimean official said that the local authorities may sell the energy firm Chornomornaftohaz to a Russian company "such as Gazprom" once the region takes control of it.

A Moscow-backed referendum in Crimea on Sunday showed overwhelming support for joining the Russian Federation.