1 天前
REFILE-Siemens says at least two turbine sets moved to Crimea
G20峰会公报承诺抗击贸易保护主义 气候议题上美国不合群
焦点：2016年总体能源投资再度下滑 电力投资首次超越油气--IEA
独家：中共中央纪委秘书长杨晓超或出任保监会主席--消息人士
2017年7月10日 / 下午1点53分 / 1 天前

REFILE-Siemens says at least two turbine sets moved to Crimea

1 分钟阅读

(Fixes spelling of Vladimir in paragraph 2)

FRANKFURT, July 10 (Reuters) - Siemens said at least two of four gas-turbine sets it delivered for a project in Russia had been moved to Crimea against its will, and it would take criminal action against responsible individuals at its customer, Technopromexport.

Supplying energy technology to Crimea flouts sanctions imposed by the European Union following Russia's 2014 annexation of the region. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to ensure stable energy supply for the peninsula.

"Over the last few months, our customer has confirmed to us numerous times in writing that a delivery to Crimea would not occur. As a consequence, Siemens will initiate criminal charges against the responsible individuals," it said on Monday. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor and David Evans)

