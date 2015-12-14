RPT-INSIGHT-Russia-annexed Crimea faces long road to power security

(Repeats story first issued on Dec 13)
By Anastasia Lyrchikova and Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Dec 13 The Kremlin is trying to reassure
residents of Crimea, left in the dark after electricity supplies
from Ukraine were cut off, that it is coming to their rescue by
installing a power link with Russia.
But the reality is that it will take many months of complex
engineering before Russia can provide Crimea with a secure
electricity supply, while Western sanctions over the peninsula's
annexation have made it more difficult to buy the best equipment
for the job.
The electricity problems are a stark reminder that when
Vladimir Putin last year decided to make Crimea part of Russia
he was not just courting international outcry but also taking on
huge practical problems about how to sustain a peninsula that is
physically cut off from Russia.
Crimea was plunged into darkness around three weeks ago
after electricity pylons in southern Ukraine that carry the four
lines that supply Crimea with the bulk of its power were blown
up by unidentified people.
The authorities in Ukraine, where anger over the annexation
last year is still raw, have shown little urgency in restoring
the power supplies.
Russia has flown in emergency generators that cover some of
Crimea's power needs, and Ukraine has partially restored power.
But until Crimea is fully hooked up to the Russian grid, it will
be vulnerable to power disruptions.
Moscow's response has been to speed up work on a so-called
"energy bridge" - a series of cables along the seabed - it is
building across the Kerch Strait that separates Russia from
Crimea.
That project was launched by Putin on a visit to Crimea on
Dec. 2, but its transmission capacity remains limited and
Russian officials have largely glossed over the huge engineering
challenges the remaining work will entail.
"The issue is really pressured. The energy bridge is not
just an underwater cable, you see," said Sergei Pikin, director
of Russian consultancy Energy Development Fund.
"It's difficult work that normally takes years to complete."
ENERGY BRIDGE
Russia has hired a Chinese firm, Hengtong, to supply the
power cables to be laid across the Kerch Strait, a source at a
Western electrical corporation said. Russia's Kommersant
newspaper also reported the Chinese firm was supplying the
cables.
The Western source also noted, however, that Chinese
companies have much less experience in this field than those cut
off from the project due to sanctions.
The previous time Russia laid an undersea cable for such a
project, in 2011 between the Pacific port of Vladivostok and the
island of Russky, it contracted a Japanese firm to supply the
cable. A French company supplied the cable for a link under Lake
Baikal in Siberia, completed in 2005.
Hengtong did not respond to questions submitted by Reuters
about its role in the project. Russia's Energy Ministry declined
to say who was supplying the cables.
If everything goes to plan, by June next year all the cables
planned for the energy bridge will be laid.
"850 Megawatts is what it will be possible to send via the
energy bridge from May 2016, without any risk to the energy
system of the south of Russia," Deputy Energy Minister Andrei
Cherezov told Reuters.
That should allow Crimea to plug its electricity deficit
with supplies from Russia, according to Vladimir Sklyar,
director for utilities research at Renaissance Capital.
But the challenges don't end with the undersea cables.
Russia must also build electricity substations and lay new
transmission lines on either side of the Kerch Strait to connect
the new cables to the existing networks.
Analysts say that because Crimea's power has always come
from the north, via a neighbouring Ukrainian region, its grid is
set up to handle north-to-south flows, and now will have to be
re-configured to take in power from the east.
Work must be done too on the Russian side of the bridge to
ensure there is sufficient spare capacity in the southern
portion of Russia's grid to supply power to Crimea.
E.ON Russia, controlled by German firm E.ON
, said on Thursday it was interested in building
generating capacity in the Krasnodar region, which Russian
authorities have said could be used to send power to Crimea.
Maxim Shirokov, E.ON Russia's head, told journalists: "It
will supply electricity to the wholesale market. ... The same
thing that we're doing at the moment. Therefore I don't see any
risks linked to this."
ENDURING SOLUTION
Experts say power stations in Crimea itself offer a more
enduring solution to the peninsula's energy needs.
Russia plans to build these near Crimea's capital Simferopol
and Sevastopol, home to its Black Sea fleet.
The first blocks at those stations are due to come online in
September 2017, and their generating capacity is to be doubled
to around 940 Megawatts the following year.
That will ensure Crimea is self-sufficient and can use the
bridge as backup or during times of peak consumption, when
around 1.3 Gigawatts of electricity are needed.
But the power plants are some way from being completed, and
sourcing machinery could present problems.
With a few exceptions Russian firms do not produce the
powerful gas turbines often installed in Russian power stations.
Such turbines are usually bought from Germany's Siemens
, France's Alstom and General Electric
of the United States.
Alstom said it had received no requests to supply equipment
to Crimea and declined to comment on whether it was prepared to
deliver supplies there. Siemens did not respond to a request for
comment, and GE declined comment.
If those suppliers were to sign contracts to provide
equipment for power stations in Crimea, they run the risk of
violating sanctions. Finding an alternative solution is liable
to be time-consuming and expensive.
On top of that would be the challenges of upgrading a power
network that was already creaking after years of
under-investment from Kiev.
"There is several years' work to bring the system into a
good, stable condition," a source in Russia's utilities sector
said. "No one has managed such a task over the past 50-60 years.
Of course it won't be easy."
