1 天前
German envoy says Siemens row could hurt investment in Russia: report
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
美联储决策者谨慎看待进一步升息 因通胀低迷且薪资增长迟滞
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
焦点：特朗普长子相关电邮表明他欢迎俄罗斯帮助击败希拉里
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
乐视网CEO称公司仍有机会翻盘 招行回应超额查封乐视资产
2017年7月11日 / 上午9点59分 / 1 天前

German envoy says Siemens row could hurt investment in Russia: report

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Russia will have seriously hurt its prospects for attracting investment if it is confirmed Siemens-made power turbines have been delivered to Crimea, the German ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Siemens said on Monday at least two of its gas turbines had been moved against its will from Russia to Crimea, a region subject to sanctions barring EU firms providing it with energy technology.

"There are all grounds to believe that if what has happened is true, Siemens was seriously deceived, and it was a violation of a contract, a serious blow to trust and a very serious blow to investments in Russia," Interfax quoted Rudiger von Fritsch as saying.

He added "it was up to the Russian authorities to investigate," when asked if Germany would initiate a probe. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)

