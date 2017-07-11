FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 下午3点20分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Siemens says Crimea turbines claims only against TPE

2 分钟阅读

* Court documents list TPE, Siemens JV SGTT as defendants

* Siemens says SGTT only named for technical reasons

* TPE bought Siemens turbines, saying it would install in Russia (Releads on Siemens clarification that it is not suing its own joint venture)

MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, July 11 (Reuters) - German engineering firm Siemens has filed lawsuits against a Russian state firm to which it sold turbines, while a Russian Siemens joint venture was only named in court documents for technical reasons, a Siemens spokesman said.

Court documents seen by Reuters listed state firm Technopromexport (TPE) as a defendant, along with Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC (SGTT), a St Petersburg-based turbine-making joint venture in which Siemens has a majority stake.

TPE is the firm that originally bought the turbines, saying it intended to install them in a power station in Taman, southern Russia.

It is also building two power stations in Crimea for which the Siemens-made turbines are intended, according to three sources close to the project. EU firms are forbidden by sanctions from selling energy technology to Crimea.

The Siemens spokesman said: "All claims in substance go against TPE. However, since we sued as Siemens AG and not as SGTT (who is party to the Taman contract) our Russian legal experts came to the conclusion that technically we also needed to name SGTT."

The lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in the Moscow city arbitration court, according to the documents seen by Reuters. The documents did not include any details on the reason for the lawsuits. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Gleb Stolyarov, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Georgina Prodhan; Writing by Christian Lowe and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and Victoria Bryan)

