1 天前
Siemens files lawsuits against its own Russian jv and Russian state firm
图片视频
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 下午12点54分 / 1 天前

Siemens files lawsuits against its own Russian jv and Russian state firm

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - German engineering firm Siemens has filed lawsuits against its own Russian joint venture that produces turbines, and against a Russian state firm to which the venture sold turbines, according to court documents.

The lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in the Moscow city arbitration court, according to the documents seen by Reuters. The documents did not include any details on the reason for the lawsuits.

The defendants in the suit were identified in the documents as Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies LLC, a St Petersburg-based joint venture in which Siemens has a majority stake, and Russian state firm Technopromexport. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, Gleb Stolyarov and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

