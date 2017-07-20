FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
CEO of Russian turbine maker Power Machines leaves company
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 上午10点00分 / 1 天内

CEO of Russian turbine maker Power Machines leaves company

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 20 (Reuters) - Roman Filippov, chief executive of Russian turbine maker Power Machines, has left his post in a "mutual agreement" with the firm, the company said on Thursday.

Power Machines is controlled by Russian steel tycoon Alexei Mordashov and has a joint venture with Germany's Siemens , which has come under scrutiny because of the delivery of Siemens turbines to the annexed Crimea region.

News of Filippov's departure comes a week after Russian authorities detained and questioned him as part of an investigation into the suspected disclosure of state secrets. He was released the same day. It was not clear whether his detention was linked to the Crimea affair.

Filippov was not answering one of his mobile phones and the second was switched off when Reuters tried to reach him on Thursday.

Yuri Petrenya, Filippov's deputy, has been appointed Power Machines' new CEO effective from July 20, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Additional reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Denis Pinchuk and Polina Devitt; Editing by Dale Hudson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below