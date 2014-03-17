版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 17日 星期一 14:51 BJT

Russia may offer special tax regime for Crimea - Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, March 17 Russia's finance ministry said on Monday Moscow may offer a special tax regime for Ukraine's southern Crimea region, which voted overwhelmingly in a referendum on Sunday to join Russia.

"Undoubtedly, the probable accession of Crimea to Russia will have a very serious impact," Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Shatalov told a local business conference.

"I do not rule out a special tax regime (during Crimea's transition period)," he added, without giving any further details.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐