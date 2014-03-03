Czech minister says Russian firms should not build nuclear plant

PRAGUE, March 3 Czech Defence Minister Martin
Stropnicky said it was hard to imagine that Russian firms could
take part in the planned expansion of a Czech nuclear power
plant after developments in Crimea, according to the news
website www.idnes.cz .
"Russia has disappeared from the group of predictable,
democratic countries. What it is doing is unacceptable,"
Stropnicky said. His spokesman confirmed the comments to Reuters
on Monday.
A consortium including Russia's Atomstroyexport is bidding
for a contract worth over $10 billion to expand the Temelin
plant, alongside Toshiba's U.S. unit Westinghouse. It
is anyway not clear that the project will go ahead because of
low electricity prices in Europe.