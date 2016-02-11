Ukraine agrees debt restructuring deal with Russia's Sberbank

KIEV Feb 11 Ukraine has agreed a restructuring deal with Russia's Sberbank on $367.4 million of state-guaranteed debt, the government said in an online statement on Thursday.

The deal included a 25 percent writedown and maturity extensions to Sept. 1, 2019, it said.

The debt of state-owned firms, Ukravtodor and Yuzhnoye State Design Office, was included in the external loans that Ukraine has sought to restructure under a $40 billion bailout programme coordinated by the International Monetary Fund.

Russia has refused restructuring terms offered by Kiev on a $3 billion Eurobond it holds in its entirety.

The disagreement has become yet another bone of contention between the one-time allies, whose relations have broken down over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula and a costly pro-Russian separatist conflict.

In January, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russian would lodge a claim in an English court by the end of January over Ukraine's failure to repay the bond, but the ministry has not confirmed that this has happened..

The two-year Eurobond was taken out by the government of Moscow-backed ex-president Viktor Yanukovich just two months before he fled to Russia in February 2014, after protests brought a pro-European government to power. (Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Additional reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Louise Ireland)