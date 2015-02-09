Donors planning Ukraine conference in April to raise at least $15 bln

BRUSSELS Feb 9 International donors including the European Union and the United States are planning a conference in Kiev in April to raise at least $15 billion to help save Ukraine from bankruptcy and rebuild the country, a senior EU official said on Monday.

The date and details of the conference depend on the Ukrainian government first submitting a comprehensive list of its investment needs, European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who is responsible for the EU's neighbourhood policy, told a small group of reporters.

"We cannot wait until the conflict is settled," Hahn said, referring to the separatist war in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)