Donors planning Ukraine conference in April to raise at least $15 bln

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 10
ZURICH, May 10 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent lower at 9,074 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
BRUSSELS Feb 9 International donors including the European Union and the United States are planning a conference in Kiev in April to raise at least $15 billion to help save Ukraine from bankruptcy and rebuild the country, a senior EU official said on Monday.
The date and details of the conference depend on the Ukrainian government first submitting a comprehensive list of its investment needs, European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who is responsible for the EU's neighbourhood policy, told a small group of reporters.
"We cannot wait until the conflict is settled," Hahn said, referring to the separatist war in eastern Ukraine. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
ZURICH, May 10 Swiss Life said it was making progress on its 2018 strategic goals thanks to growth in its fee business and third-party asset management despite lower first-quarter premiums.
ZURICH, May 10 ChemChina has won around 82 percent support from Syngenta shareholders for its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, China's biggest foreign acquisition to date, the two companies said on Wednesday.