EU seeking Ukraine, Russia early meeting to discuss gas dispute

BRUSSELS Feb 25 European Union energy chief Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday he was trying to convene a meeting with Ukraine and Russia very soon to discuss a dispute between Moscow and Kiev over unpaid gas bills.

Sefcovic said he had proposed that the winter gas package, agreed by parties in October and running until the end of March, was not touched, with the issue of supplies to partly rebel-held Donetsk and Luhansk regions treated separately.

"We are trying to ensure that we will keep the winter package intact and we are trying to convene a trilateral meeting, Ukrainian and Russian energy ministers and me and the Commission very, very soon and we are looking for possible dates," Sefcovic told a news conference. (Reporting By Barbara Lewis and Philip Blenkinsop)
