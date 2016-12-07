UPDATE 1-EU puts credibility at risk over Ukraine visa wrangle-Tusk

* Ukraine was promised visa-free regime by the European
BRUSSELS/KIEV, Dec 7 The European Union is
putting its credibility and reputation at risk by letting
internal political wrangling stall a promised easing of visa
requirements for Ukraine and Georgia, the head of the European
Council said.
In a letter sent to European Parliament President Martin
Schulz on Tuesday and seen by Reuters, Donald Tusk urged the
legislature to compromise with national governments to unblock
visa liberalisation. Both former Soviet states feel aggrieved
that Brussels in not making good on its promises.
"At stake here are the legitimate hopes and aspirations of
the nations who are our neighbours, as well as the reputation of
the European Union, which has categorically and repeatedly
committed itself to the issue," the former Polish premier wrote.
"Even though all the parties in this debate have their own
good arguments and undoubtedly good will, it seems we are
getting close to squandering our joint efforts," he added,
saying failure to deliver would be "an unforgivable mistake".
Comments by senior Ukraine officials in interviews with
Reuters criticising the delay in loosening visa restrictions
were unusually outspoken and cut through public displays of
bonhomie shown at a Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels in November.
"While of course the Ukrainian president and his delegation
tried to keep optimism publicly, I understand very well if they
return to Kiev somewhat disappointed," Anders Fogh Rasmussen, an
adviser to Ukraine's president,said.
"I would even use a stronger word. I think it's a kind of
betrayal from the EU side, taking into account that Ukraine has
carefully fulfilled all necessary criteria for visa
liberalisation," the former NATO chief said.
Allowing 45 million Ukrainians and 5 million Georgians to
travel into Europe's Schengen zone without applying in advance
for visas was a potent incentive for people there to accept hard
reforms from the governments in Kiev and Tbilisi as they sought
to come closer to the EU and distance themselves from Russia.
But the migration crisis, when over a million people from
Syria and elsewhere arrived in Europe last year, alarmed EU
governments under pressure from anti-immigrant parties, notably
in Germany and France which both face elections next year.
National governments and the European Parliament are now at
odds over a mechanism to suspend visa waivers in emergencies and
further negotiations were due later on Wednesday.
