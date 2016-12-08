EU unblocks visa-free travel for Ukraine, Georgia

BRUSSELS Dec 8 The European Union will soon let
Ukrainians and Georgians visit the bloc without needing a visa
after officials said a deal had been struck on Thursday to end
an internal EU dispute that had been holding up the promised
measures.
Late-night talks involving EU member states and the European
Parliament had reached a compromise on the terms of a mechanism
that can be used to suspend the visa-free schemes in
emergencies.
The two former Soviet republics are seeking to move further
away from their former master Moscow and closer to the West but
have grown frustrated that the EU was failing to deliver. After
last year's migration crisis, EU governments had grown nervous
of popular reaction against a move to make visits easier for 45
million Ukrainians, as well as 5 million Georgians.
(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair
Macdonald)