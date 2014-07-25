UPDATE 4-EU edges to economic sanctions on Russia but narrows scope

* Sanctions on gas technology likely to be excluded
By Adrian Croft and Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, July 25 The European Union reached
outline agreement on Friday to impose the first economic
sanctions on Russia over its behaviour in Ukraine but scaled
back their scope to exclude technology for the crucial gas
sector.
The sanctions on access to capital markets, arms and hi-tech
goods are also likely to apply only to future contracts, leaving
France free to go ahead with the controversial delivery of
Mistral helicopter carriers being built for Russia.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy wrote to EU
leaders asking them to authorise their ambassadors to complete
an agreement by Tuesday. That would avoid the need for leaders
to hold a special summit to approve the sanctions.
Van Rompuy said the proposed sanctions package "strikes the
right balance" in terms of costs and benefits to the EU and in
its flexibility to ramp up sanctions or reverse them over time.
"It should have a strong impact on Russia's economy while
keeping a moderate effect on EU economies," he wrote in the
letter, seen by Reuters.
After months of hesitation, the 28-nation EU toughened its
stance towards Moscow following last week's downing of a
Malaysian airliner, killing 298 people, in an area of eastern
Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists.
But the narrowing of the proposed measures highlighted the
difficulty of agreeing to tough sanctions among countries which
have widely different economic interests and rely to varying
degrees on Russian gas.
After a discussion that lasted all day Thursday and part of
Friday, EU ambassadors reached a preliminary agreement and asked
the executive European Commission to draw up a legal text
setting out economic sanctions.
European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in a
statement late on Friday that the Commission had adopted a draft
legal text for the Russia sanctions package.
"The final decision now lies with the EU's member states,
but I believe that this is an effective, well-targeted and
balanced package providing the flexibility to adjust our
reaction to changes on the ground. I hope that member states
will agree on this package of restrictive measures next week,"
he said.
The measures are not an end in themselves, "but a means to
achieve a negotiated and political solution to the crisis ... I
call on Russia to take decisive steps to stop the violence and
genuinely engage in peace plan discussions," he said.
EU ambassadors will try to reach a final deal at a meeting
on Tuesday.
Key measures include closing EU capital markets to
state-owned Russian banks, an embargo on arms sales to Moscow
and restrictions on the supply of dual-use and energy
technologies. They would not affect current supplies of oil, gas
and other commodities from Russia.
Van Rompuy said there was an "emerging consensus" among EU
governments that "the measures in the field of sensitive
technologies will only affect the oil sector in view of the need
to preserve EU energy security."
The Commission had proposed restricting equipment for
deep-sea drilling, shale oil and Arctic energy exploration.
PIPELINE PROJECTS
If the sanctions had applied to gas technology, they could
have affected Gazprom's huge South Stream pipeline
project to Europe and Novatek's Arctic Yamal liquefied
natural gas (LNG) facility.
That in turn would have hit large EU energy suppliers and
manufacturers with an interest in the project, including in
Germany, Austria and Italy. The prospect of EU sanctions sent
shares in French energy services firm Technip plunging
8 percent on Thursday.
Gazprom's main partners in South Stream are Italy's Eni
, France's EDF, Austria's OMV and
Germany's Wintershall, a subsidiary of German chemical
giant BASF.
Van Rompuy said EU governments also agreed that the
sanctions should not be applied retroactively, particularly in
the area of arms trade and restrictions on access to capital
markets.
France was determined to uphold existing contracts with
Russia to preserve a 1.2 billion euro ($1.6 billion) 2011 deal
to supply two Mistral helicopter carriers.
EU governments also agreed that a ban on exports of dual-use
technology - that can be used in both military and civilian
products - would be limited at this stage to military users, Van
Rompuy said.
Separately, the EU was due to publish on Saturday the names
of 15 individuals and 18 entities, including companies, subject
to asset freezes for their role in supporting Russia's
annexation of Crimea and destabilisation of eastern Ukraine.
That will bring the number of people under EU sanctions to
87 and the number of companies and other organisations to 20.
A further sanctions list could be agreed as early as Monday
under new criteria targeting companies and people who support
Russian decision-makers responsible for annexing Crimea or
destabilising eastern Ukraine, Van Rompuy said. New restrictions
on trade and investment in Crimea could also be agreed on
Monday, he said.
HIDING BEHIND FRANCE
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, whose country is seen as
having a key role in shaping the EU response because it lost 194
citizens in the plane crash, said he would back sanctions unless
Moscow halts weapons supplies to the rebels.
"We want as a country that has acquired a certain moral
obligation as a result of this tragedy to promote Europe taking
a common line on this," he told parliament in The Hague.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said any
negative consequences must be borne by Europe as a whole.
France's warship sale was the most discussed example of
European defence cooperation with Russia but more was going on
behind the scenes, Steinmeier said in an interview with
Deutschlandfunk radio made available on Friday.
"There are many working to ensure that this remains the only
example. But I can assure you, there are some other European
states which are continuing their defence cooperation with
Russia in the same way and are keen to hide behind France. If we
are serious, we cannot exclude the defence sector from future
sanctions," he said.
Spreading the burden evenly among EU member states is a
delicate balancing act. Britain is strong in financial services,
Germany in technology and machinery, France in arms sales, while
Italy is heavily dependent on Russia for energy.
"To a degree everyone is reverting to trying to protect
their own national interests from harm," a senior European
diplomat said. As things stood, Britain would probably face more
pain than any other state from the proposed measures because of
London's key position as a financial centre.
In a sign of the widening economic fallout, an
Italian-Russian project to build a new-generation small
submarine has been suspended because of the "political
situation", Itar-Tass news agency said on Friday.
German business sentiment fell to its lowest level in nine
months in July, suggesting that firms are worried about the
crises in Ukraine, Iraq and Gaza.
