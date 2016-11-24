版本:
2016年 11月 25日 星期五

UPDATE 2-EU vows unwavering support to Ukraine but problems with deal mount

* EU growing weary of corruption, conflict in Ukraine

* 2014 deal on closer ties endangered by Dutch "no" vote

* Some in EU see priority in easing tensions with Russia

* Ukrainians fear Trump's vow to seek thaw with Moscow

