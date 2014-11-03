UPDATE 1-EU delays decision on Russian access to Opal gas pipeline

(Adds quotes, background)
BRUSSELS Nov 3 The European Commission said on
Monday it had pushed back a deadline for deciding whether to
give Russia more access to the Opal gas pipeline across Germany
until the end of January from the end of October.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom is currently allowed
only limited access to the pipeline under a European Union law
which seeks to prevent energy suppliers from dominating
infrastructure.
But no-one else has taken up the spare capacity on Opal,
which provides a link between Russia's Nord Stream pipeline to
Germany and the Czech Republic.
"The Commission has agreed with the German Federal Network
Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) to prolong the deadline for issuing a
decision on Opal. The reason ... is that certain technical
aspects require further attention," a Commission official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said it
was difficult to say exactly when a decision would be made. The
new deadline was the end of January 2015, although it could be
extended further.
A decision on whether to grant Gazprom greater access has
already been delayed several times.
The latest delay comes at a time of high tension between the
EU and Russia over the Ukraine crisis. The conflict and
Gazprom's decision in June to cut off gas supplies to Ukraine
over unpaid bills has heightened the EU's determination to
reduce its energy dependence on Russia.
Gazprom said last Wednesday it had failed to reach a deal at
talks with the European Commission on the Opal gas pipeline and
wanted new negotiations.
In Brussels last week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak criticised the failure as a political decision.
Ukraine, Russia and the EU signed a deal last Thursday that
will see Moscow resume vital supplies of gas to its former
Soviet neighbour over the winter months in return for payments
funded in part by Kiev's Western creditors.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and
Gareth Jones)