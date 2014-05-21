EU tells Putin Russia is responsible for ensuring European gas supplies

MOSCOW May 21 European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a letter on Wednesday that it is up to Gazprom to ensure gas is supplied to Europe in contracted volumes, the European Commission said.

Russia has said state-controlled exporter Gazprom will not supply transit nation Ukraine with gas for its own use in June if Kiev fails to pay in advance and has warned a cut-off could affect supplies to European consumer nations via Ukraine.

