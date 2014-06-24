Russia receives $73.3 mln coupon payment on Eurobond from Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 24 Russian Finance Ministry said on
Tuesday it has received a $73.3 million coupon payment on a $3
billion Eurobond from Ukraine after Euroclear Bank said the
delay was caused by an "operational oversight" by the Bank.
The coupon payment for the Eurobond that Russia bought in
December was due on Friday.
"The payment was received in full," the Finance Ministry
press service said.
Euroclear Bank, the international settlement system that
handled the bond, said that the funds were received in good time
from Ukraine.
The delay "was the result of an operational oversight by
Euroclear Bank," a representative at the Bank told Reuters.
Russia purchased the Eurobond under a financial aid package
agreed with then-president Viktor Yanukovich, who was later
ousted and replaced by a government much less sympathetic to
Russia.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)