Russia's VTB: Ukraine claims on illegality of $3 bln bailout bond 'baseless'

MOSCOW, Sept 26 Ukraine's claims about the illegality of a $3 billion bailout bond issue purchased by Moscow in December and organised by Russia's VTB Capital are baseless, VTB said in a statement on Friday.
On Thursday, Ukraine's security service opened a criminal probe into former finance minister Yuriy Kolobov over the Russian bailout, saying Kolobov, among others, had abused his office and violated the budget law by organising the Eurobond sale.
Kiev alleges as well that the placement of the bond includes an illegal transfer of a $450,000 fee to VTB Capital.
"The placement was carried out in full accordance with English law and applicable Ukrainian legislation," VTB, the mother company of VTB Capital, said in its statement, calling Ukraine's claims "baseless." (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
