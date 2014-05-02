版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 21:19 BJT

Ukraine denies Russian blame over Geneva deal, accuses Moscow

KIEV May 2 Ukraine categorically denies Russian attempts to blame Kiev for breaking a deal agreed in Geneva last month, saying on Friday that Moscow had failed to take any steps to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine's east.

"Instead Russia is supporting in many ways terrorist groups that are operating in the eastern regions of Ukraine, who are putting civilians in danger, seizing hostages and creating an atmosphere of terror and violence," the Foreign Ministry said.

In a statement, the ministry also added that Ukraine was ready to negotiate with a Russian envoy to try to find a way out of the crisis, but that Kiev had not been informed of his arrival in eastern Ukraine. (reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
