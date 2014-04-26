TEXT-G7 statement on further sanctions against Russia

April 25 The leaders of the Group of Seven major
economies agreed on Saturday to swiftly impose further sanctions
on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, and the United States could
unveil its new punitive measures as early as Monday.
Following is the full statement.
We, the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan,
the United Kingdom, the United States, the President of the
European Council and the President of the European Commission,
join in expressing our deep concern at the continued efforts by
separatists backed by Russia to destabilize eastern Ukraine and
our commitment to taking further steps to ensure a peaceful and
stable environment for the May 25 presidential election.
We welcomed the positive steps taken by Ukraine to meet its
commitments under the Geneva accord of April 17 by Ukraine,
Russia, the European Union, and the United States.
These actions include working towards constitutional reform
and decentralization, proposing an amnesty law for those who
will peacefully leave the buildings they have seized in eastern
Ukraine, and supporting the work of the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
We also note that the Government of Ukraine has acted with
restraint in dealing with the armed bands illegally occupying
government buildings and forming illegal checkpoints.
In contrast, Russia has taken no concrete actions in support
of the Geneva accord. It has not publicly supported the accord,
nor condemned the acts of pro-separatists seeking to destabilize
Ukraine, nor called on armed militants to leave peacefully the
government buildings they've occupied and put down their arms.
Instead, it has continued to escalate tensions by
increasingly concerning rhetoric and ongoing threatening
military maneuvers on Ukraine's border.
We reiterate our strong condemnation of Russia's illegal
attempt to annex Crimea and Sevastopol, which we do not
recognize. We will now follow through on the full legal and
practical consequences of this illegal annexation, including but
not limited to the economic, trade and financial areas.
We have now agreed that we will move swiftly to impose
additional sanctions on Russia. Given the urgency of securing
the opportunity for a successful and peaceful democratic vote
next month in Ukraine's presidential elections, we have
committed to act urgently to intensify targeted sanctions and
measures to increase the costs of Russia's actions.
Russia's actions in Ukraine and the response from the
international community already have imposed significant costs
on its economy.
While we continue to prepare to move to broader, coordinated
sanctions, including sectoral measures should circumstances
warrant, as we committed to in The Hague on March 24, we
underscore that the door remains open to a diplomatic resolution
of this crisis, on the basis of the Geneva accord. We urge
Russia to join us in committing to that path.