2014年 7月 4日

Legislation could help Ukraine get through winter without Russian gas-Naftogaz

KIEV, July 4 The head of Ukraine's state energy company, Naftogaz, said on Friday legislation proposed by the government could help Ukraine get through the winter without Russian gas by reducing consumption by around 20 percent.

The legislation, which won preliminary approval in parliament, would give the government more control over the country's natural gas distribution network, including managing gas flows irrespective of existing commercial contracts. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
