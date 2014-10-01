版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三 22:58 BJT

RWE says saw reduction in Russian gas supplies to Czech Republic in past days

PRAGUE Oct 1 RWE has experienced unspecified reduction in supplies of Russian gas to the Czech Republic for several days in the past week, the company's Czech unit said on Wednesday.

A spokesman for RWE Czech Republic said the partial reductions had no impact on its customers nor preparation for the winter season thanks to full storage facilities and a wide portfolio of supplies.

He said the reductions were significantly smaller than a 50 percent cut reported by Slovakia on Wednesday and that the latest information indicated that Wednesday supplies would be in line with requested volumes.

The Czech Republic can import large volumes of gas via Germany or Slovakia. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Kahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐