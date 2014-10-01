RWE says saw reduction in Russian gas supplies to Czech Republic in past days

PRAGUE Oct 1 RWE has experienced
unspecified reduction in supplies of Russian gas to the Czech
Republic for several days in the past week, the company's Czech
unit said on Wednesday.
A spokesman for RWE Czech Republic said the partial
reductions had no impact on its customers nor preparation for
the winter season thanks to full storage facilities and a wide
portfolio of supplies.
He said the reductions were significantly smaller than a 50
percent cut reported by Slovakia on Wednesday and that the
latest information indicated that Wednesday supplies would be in
line with requested volumes.
The Czech Republic can import large volumes of gas via
Germany or Slovakia.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Kahn)