Russia's Gazprom says Ukraine fails to pay debt by deadline

BRIEF-D.R. Horton Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.60
* D.R. Horton Inc reports fiscal 2017 second quarter earnings and declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share
MOSCOW, June 16 Russia's Gazprom said on Monday Ukraine had failed to pay at least part of its gas debts by a 0600 GMT deadline and would now have to pay up front for deliveries.
It said in a statement that Ukraine's state-controlled Naftogaz had also failed to pay for June deliveries, suggesting supplies could now be cut.
"Today, from 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, Gazprom, according to the existing contract, moved Naftogaz to prepayment for gas supplies ... Starting today, the Ukrainian company will only get the Russian gas it has paid for," it said. (reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kevin Liffey)
SAO PAULO, April 20 Vale SA's first-quarter iron ore output fell 6.7 percent as seasonal rainfalls in a fast-growing mine in northern Brazil hampered extraction and the world's No. 1 producer of the raw material sought to rein in production at low-margin facilities.
* Sherwin-Williams Co - establishing 2Q17 EPS range of $4.15 to $4.35