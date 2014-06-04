版本:
Gazprom pushes back gas prepayment deadline for Ukraine to June 10

MOSCOW, June 4 Russian gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday it was pushing back a deadline for Ukraine to move to prepaying for gas by one day to June 10 because of a public holiday in Kiev.

Gazprom and Naftogaz were holding talks on Wednesday in Berlin trying to settle gas dispute that could hurt onward supplies to the European Union. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
