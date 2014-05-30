Ukraine says paid Russia $786 mln for gas debt

MOSCOW May 30 Ukraine has paid $786 million to
Russia in backpayments for natural gas deliveries, far less than
the sum Gazprom demands, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Friday.
Yatseniuk said Kiev had paid the debt calculating the sum at
a price of $268 per thousand cubic metres - the level Russia had
agreed with Ukraine before nearly doubling the price after the
ouster of Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovich.
Gazprom has said Ukraine's debt for gas supplies will have
risen to about $5.2 billion by June 7 unless Ukraine begins to
pay it off.
