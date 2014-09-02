UPDATE 2-EU moves to help Ukraine with Slovak gas link

* Slovak link could meet 20 pct of Ukraine's gas demand
* Long-term EU-Ukraine flows could meet 50 pct of Ukraine's
demand
* Germany plays key role in supplying Ukraine
By Robert Muller
VELKE KAPUSANY, Slovakia, Sept 2 Slovakia opened
a pipeline on Tuesday able to deliver natural gas from the
European Union to Ukraine, marking a major step in the bloc's
efforts to aid the country in its escalating dispute with
Russia.
Opening up so-called reverse gas flows eastward is part of
the EU's response to Gazprom's decision to cut
supplies to Kiev on June 16 in a row over pricing and in the
wake of Moscow's annexation of Crimea.
Ukraine's Prime Minister Arseny Yatsenyiuk said the opening
of the pipeline that could potentially meet up to 20 percent of
Ukraine's demand showed his country was united with the European
Union, which is also worried about a Russian supply cut this
winter.
"Ukraine can state today we made this first step together
with our Slovak friends and the European Commission to diversify
the energy supply and to decrease energy dependence," Yatseniuk
told reporters at a gas pumping station near the Ukraine border.
Russia has halted gas flows to Ukraine three times in the
past decade - in 2006, 2009 and since June this year - because
of price disputes with Kiev, although this year gas intended for
EU customers have so far continued to flow via Ukraine.
The problem for Ukraine is that continental Europe's
pipeline infrastructure was built from East-to-West in order to
import Russian gas, a situation that has spurred EU officials to
open up reverse supply routes to help Ukraine.
Russia is Europe's biggest supplier of oil, coal and natural
gas, and its pipelines through Ukraine are currently subject to
political manoeuvring, not for the first time, as the West and
Moscow clash over the latter's military action in Ukraine.
Russia has been hit by heavy sanctions over its move on
Crimea and accusations it is supporting separatists in east
Ukraine with troops and funds, claims it denies.
GERMANY IS KEY
Should supplies to Europe dry up, it is likely that Germany
will be first in line to ensure smooth supplies this winter due
in part to healthy reserves and steady deliveries from the Yamal
and Nord Stream pipelines, both of which avoid Ukraine.
Germany also has access to North Sea pipelines linking it to
Norwegian, Dutch and British gas fields, and it can also bring
in liquefied natural gas (LNG) imported by tankers from North
Africa and the Middle East to Belgium and the Netherlands.
German utility RWE earlier this year delivered
small supplies to Ukraine from its pan-European portfolio via
Poland and Slovakia to demonstrate that shipping gas eastward
was a viable option.
EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger, a German national,
has also suggested the reverse routes could protect more
vulnerable countries in Europe under a worst-case scenario of a
prolonged Russian gas cut.
"There will be solidarity in the EU with the southeast of
the bloc if it is short of gas," one eastern Germany-based
trader said. "Russia knows that and how much is at stake. I
believe there will be a political solution."
Hungary and Poland also have pipelines able to send gas
eastward to Ukraine but the Slovak link -- which is also part of
the site which is the main transit point for Russian supplies to
the EU via Ukraine -- boasts the biggest capacity of the three.
The pipeline, an upgraded previously unused link leading
from the Vojany power station near the Ukrainian border to the
western Ukrainian town of Uzhgorod, can supply up to 10 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas a year.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told a news conference at
a pumping station near the Ukraine border that reverse flows
from Slovakia, Hungary and Poland should cover Ukraine's
mid-term gas import needs. Last year, Russia supplied about half
of the 50 billion cubic metres of gas Ukraine used.
The Slovak pipeline operator Eustream estimated it would
ship 22.4 million cubic metres through the pipeline on Tuesday
while the Slovak economy minister said the link was ready to run
at full capacity.
"If we put together three reverse points in Slovakia,
Hungary and Poland then we can reach 25 billion cubic metres a
year in the mid-term horizon which would provide the solution
Ukraine needs at the moment," Fico told reporters.
