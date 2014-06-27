版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 27日 星期五 16:50 BJT

Gazprom says gas flows to Europe via Ukraine increased on Friday

MOSCOW, June 27 Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine increased on Friday despite a pricing standoff between Moscow and Kiev, Russian gas pipeline export monopoly Gazprom said.

Gazprom cut off gas supplies to Kiev last week after Ukraine failed to pay its gas debts. Gazprom provides around a third of Europe's gas imports, and half of that is exported via Ukraine.

"Transit via Ukraine is within contractual parameters; the volume for the past 24 hours has been at around 253 million cubic metres," Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said.

This was up from 227 mcm per day from the previous two days before and 214 mcm on Tuesday. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐