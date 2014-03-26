UPDATE 1-Ukraine to hike domestic gas prices by 50 pct to meet IMF demands

(Adds background, quotes)
KIEV, March 26 Ukraine's new leaders, in a step
the ousted government had balked at, said on Wednesday it would
raise the price of gas for domestic consumers by more than 50
per cent from May 1 and would raise prices further under a fixed
timetable to 2018.
The move is certain to dent the popularity of Prime Minister
Arseny Yatseniuk's interim government, but met the demands of
the International Monetary Fund.
IMF officials appeared to be putting the finishing touches
on Wednesday to a new aid programme for the ex-Soviet republic,
which has experienced months of violent political turmoil.
Domestic consumers in Ukraine have long received supplies of
gas for home central heating at subsidised prices in a hang-over
from the Soviet era.
"Yesterday, the Cabinet of Ministers made a decision to
raise tariffs. There will be a timetable of tariffs until 2018.
For the population, the rise will be more than 50 per cent from
May 1. For utilities it will be a rise of 40 percent from July
1," Yuri Kolbushkin, a senior Naftogaz official, told
journalists.
Naftogaz is Ukraine's biggest state company and occupies a
unique place in the economy because of the vast amount of gas
and oil it imports from Russia for distribution to home
consumers.
But its internal finances are linked to the old Soviet
system of subsidies and the IMF has been pressing Ukraine for
years to reform a situation in which Naftogaz constantly runs at
deficit since it sells the gas at home at a price way below that
at which it buys from Russia's Gazprom.
Naftogaz would still be running a deficit of 80 billion
hryvnia (8 billion dollars) this year even after the planned
rises had come into force, officials said.
IMF officials on Wednesday appeared to be tying up a deal in
Kiev with the interim government for a package to help it plug a
budget deficit and achieve sustainable economic growth as well
as strengthen Naftogaz's financial health.
Ukrainian financial officials said on Tuesday that the
government was seeking a new aid package of $15-20 billion from
the Fund.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)