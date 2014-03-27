Ukraine sees Russian gas price rising 79 percent in April

KIEV, March 27 Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny
Yatseniuk said on Thursday the price Ukraine paid for Russian
gas supplies would rise 79 percent from April 1 to $480 per
1,000 cubic metres.
Speaking in parliament, Yatseniuk said the expected high
price of gas imports from Russia from April was one of the
factors pushing the country further towards economic disaster.
"Ukraine is on the edge of economic and financial
bankruptcy," Yatseniuk said.
He said inflation in 2014 would be between 12 and 14 percent
and unless laws were passed to support the austerity measures
proposed by the IMF to stabilise the economy, GDP could fall 10
percent during the year and Ukraine could default.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Natalia Zinets; Writing by
Richard Balmforth; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)