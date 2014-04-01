Gazprom raises gas price for Ukraine to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres

MOSCOW, April 1 Russia's top natural gas
producer, Gazprom, said on Tuesday it was increasing
the gas price for Ukraine to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres in
the second quarter from the previous rate of $268.5.
The decision ends a discount agreed before the political
crisis in which Ukraine has ousted its Moscow-backed president
and Russia has annexed the Crimea region from Ukraine. Gazprom's
Chief Executive Officer, Alexei Miller, said that Ukraine's debt
for unpaid gas bills stood at $1.7 billion as of Tuesday.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)