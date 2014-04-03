UPDATE 3-Russia raises gas prices for Ukraine by 80 percent

(Adds Ukrainian PM and White House comments)
* Gazprom sets new price at $485 per 1,000 cubic metres
* Gazprom says Ukraine's gas debt is $2.2 billion
* Ukraine says increase is "political", refuses to pay
* White House criticises Gazprom's move
By Svetlana Burmistrova and Natalia Zinets
MOSCOW/KIEV, April 3 Russia raised the gas price
for Ukraine on Thursday for the second time this week, almost
doubling it in three days and piling pressure on a neighbour on
the brink of bankruptcy in the crisis over Crimea.
The increase, announced in Moscow by Russian natural gas
producer Gazprom, means Ukraine will pay 80 percent
more for its gas than before the initial increase on Monday.
Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said the latest move, two
weeks after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region, was
unacceptable and warned that he expected Russia to increase
pressure on Kiev by limiting supply to his country.
"There is no reason why Russia would raise the gas price for
Ukraine ... other than one - politics," Yatseniuk told Reuters
in an interview in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.
"We expect Russia to go further in terms of pressure on the
gas front, including limiting gas supplies to Ukraine."
Moscow has frequently used energy as a political weapon in
dealing with its neighbours, and European customers are
concerned Russia might again cut off deliveries in the worst
East-West crisis since the Cold War.
"That kind of action taken coercively against Ukraine is
something we oppose," White House spokesman Jay Carney told
reporters in Washington. "We believe that markets should
determine energy prices."
The head of Russia's top natural gas producer, Gazprom
, Alexei Miller told Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
the price increase was due to the introduction of an export duty
on gas.
"The gas price is increasing automatically from April,"
Miller said.
The latest rise will be to $485 per 1,000 cubic metres - two
days after Gazprom announced a 44 percent increase in the gas
price to $385.5 per 1,000 cubic metres from $268.5 due to unpaid
bills. This is much more than the average price paid by
consumers in the European Union.
Ukraine covers 50 percent of its gas needs with Russian
supplies. It will soon get money from the International Monetary
Fund under a new loan package but faces large debts and its
economy is in chaos.
Valery Nesterov, an analyst with Sberbank CIB, said Ukraine
could apply to an international court for a settlement.
Gazprom has had to agree to cut gas prices and improve
contractual terms for its European clients, including those who
successfully challenged the Russian company in courts.
The EU receives around half of its Russian gas supplies via
Ukraine.
"It would be extremely difficult for Ukraine to pay such a
price. I think this is just an instrument for further
negotiations used by Gazprom," Nesterov said.
ECONOMIC SQUEEZE
Russia has moved to squeeze Ukraine's faltering economy
after protesters toppled pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich,
installing new leaders bent on pursuing closer ties with the EU.
Russia's annexation of Crimea last month deepened tensions
and Ukraine has vowed to take Russia to court over the seizure
of Ukrainian assets there.
In raising the price, Russia has scrapped two discounts
simultaneously.
One was introduced in 2010 when Ukraine agreed to extend
terms for Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Crimea until 2042, and the
second was agreed in December after Yanukovich scrapped a trade
deal with the EU in favour of closer ties to Russia.
As part of that deal, the Russian government agreed to scrap
gas export duties for Ukraine-bound gas.
Earlier this week, the Russian Federation Council, the upper
house of the parliament, voted to annul the agreement on the
Black Sea Fleet after Crimea was annexed by Russia.
On Thursday, Gazprom also said Ukraine had to increase the
level of gas in storage to ensure its stable transit to Europe.
According to Ukraine's Energy Ministry the country holds 7.2
billion cubic metres in gas storage. It needs 12-14 billion
cubic metres to ensure a stable flow of gas to Europe in winter.
(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow, Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev and Steve Holland in Washington; Writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Elizabeth
Piper, Timothy Heritage and David Evans)