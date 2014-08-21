版本:
Gazprom says hopes Ukraine provides safe gas transit to Europe

MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it hopes that Ukraine will stick to its obligations and allow safe gas transit to Europe.

A Gazprom's spokesman also said that the company had made an additional payment in July to Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz for gas transit.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June in a dispute over unpaid bills, however Russian gas shipments to Europe via Ukrainian territory has been flowing without interruptions since. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)
