Russia may resume Ukraine gas supply next week if bills paid -Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW Oct 31 Russia may restart gas supplies
to Ukraine as soon as next week if all financial conditions are
met, Alexei Miller, head of state gas monopoly Gazprom
, said on Friday.
Moscow, Kiev and the European Union clinched a deal on
Thursday that would resume supplies of Russian gas to Ukraine
over the winter in return for payments funded in part by the
Ukrainian government's Western backers.
Gazprom halted supplies to Ukraine in June amid bitter
disputes over debts and pricing between Moscow and the former
Soviet republic that is now seeking to foster closer ties with
the West rather than Russia.
Ukraine is also struggling with a pro-Russian rebellion
threatening to split its eastern regions and blames Moscow for
fanning the unrest.
Miller said Gazprom would restart supplies to Ukraine after
Kiev covers part of its debt for past gas deliveries and
provides a pre-payment for supplies that would reach it in
November.
"Everything depends on when Ukraine makes this payment. We
understand this can happen by the end of next week," Miller told
state TV broadcaster Rossiya 24 in an interview when asked about
possible timing for resuming supplies.
Miller said Ukraine must provide $1.45 billion to cover for
part of gas debt and pay $760 million up front for November
supplies before supplies resume.
By the end of the year, Kiev must pay a total of $3.1
billion in gas debts for past deliveries, he added.
The deal struck in Brussels on Thursday allows Kiev to use
some resources under its existing accords with the EU and the
International Monetary Fund to fund the pre-payment. Kiev says
it has resources put aside to cover past debts to Gazprom.
Under the Thursday agreement, Ukraine would buy gas for the
rest of this year at $378 per 1,000 cubic metres and at $365 in
the first quarter of next year.
Russia says that amounts to a $100 discount compared to its
previous agreements with Ukraine and Miller said on Friday he
expected the Russian government to formally approve that on
Saturday.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by
Gabriela Baczynska, editing by David Evans)