UPDATE 5-Russia and Ukraine to discuss summer gas supplies late this month

(Adds Sefcovic statement, Commission on conclusions)
By Alastair Macdonald and Katya Golubkova
BRUSSELS/MOSCOW, March 2 Russia and Ukraine have
agreed to discuss a "summer package" of gas supplies late this
month, with Kiev winning an assurance at Monday's EU-mediated
talks in Brussels that it would not pay for energy delivered to
rebel-held areas.
A "winter package" of Russian gas for Ukraine, brokered and
part-financed by the European Union, runs out at the end of the
month. EU officials are mediating after mutual allegations of
reneging on the deal and want to arrange summer supplies despite
the conflict over the pro-Russian revolt in eastern Ukraine.
European Commission Vice President Maros Sevcovic, who
chaired the talks, said a further meeting before the end of
March would discuss arrangements to follow on from the current
pact: "We managed to safeguard the full application of the
winter package for the supply needs in Ukraine," he added.
Referring to concerns that disruptions could have a knock-on
effect for Russia's EU customers, he said: "I am reassured that
the supply of gas to the EU markets remains secure."
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in comments
from Brussels broadcast on state television: "We agreed to
discuss supplies during the summer, issues related to gas
injection into underground storages, at the end of March."
Ukraine's state gas company Naftogaz said in a statement:
"The parties confirmed that for accounting purposes for the
'winter package', only those volumes of gas delivered through
gas reception points agreed with Ukrtransgaz would be counted."
Novak made similar comments in reference to Ukrainian
complaints that Russia's Gazprom was delivering gas to
rebel-held areas in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and
under-supplying Kiev under the terms of the winter package.
Sefcovic said the issue was complex and would be reviewed again.
Before the talks Novak had rebuffed Ukrainian accusations
that Gazprom was holding back on deliveries and said Kiev's
credit under the four-month winter deal could run out this week.
Previous "gas wars" between the ex-Soviet neighbours have
seen supplies disrupted not only to Ukraine but beyond into the
European Union, which obtains nearly a third of its natural gas
from Russia, half of that delivered by pipelines across Ukraine.
However, despite a warning last week from Russian President
Vladimir Putin that Ukraine's chaotic finances might cause
energy shortages across Europe, analysts have played down the
risks of disruption going into summer. They have noted Ukraine's
own gas output and Russia's need to sell its gas.
Novak said Ukraine's credit may last only to the end of the
week - if it keeps demand at about 10 million cubic metres a
day. Ukrainian gas transport monopoly Ukrtransgaz said it
ordered that amount on Sunday but received only 5.8 million.
Moscow cut off supplies to Kiev in June and restored them in
December in a dispute over pricing and unpaid bills.
The European Commission listed the conclusions as follows:
- Winter package to be fully implemented: Naftogaz will
pre-pay and order from Gazprom sufficient quantities of gas to
cover all domestic consumption by Ukraine in March; Naftogaz
continues to guarantee an undisrupted transit of gas to the EU;
Gazprom will deliver up to 114 million cubic metres per day of
pre-paid and ordered gas quantities to mutually agreed delivery
points.
- The issue of supplies to certain areas of Donetsk and
Luhansk regions in eastern Ukraine is highly complex in legal,
technical and political terms; the issue will be discussed again
- A further package on supply will be discussed; the
Commission will host another meeting before the end of March.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels and Pavel
Polityuk in Kiev; Editing by William Hardy and David Goodman)