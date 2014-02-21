版本:
Russian gas exports to Europe "pumped in full" - Gazprom

MOSCOW Feb 21 Russian gas exports sent to Europe via Ukraine are being "pumped in full volumes", Russian state gas provider Gazprom said on Friday.

A violent political standoff in the Ukrainian capital Kiev has prompted fears about disruption to gas exports. Gazprom ships about 40 percent of its exports via Ukraine.
