Ukraine failed to pay in full for Feb gas - Gazprom

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, March 5 The head of Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday that Ukraine informed the company it could not pay for February gas deliveries in full, further adding to tensions between Moscow and Kiev.

Alexei Miller said Ukraine's total debt to Gazprom for gas deliveries is nearing $2 billion.
